Montana Wildflower was formed from a lifelong passion of horticulture and holistic living. Our team has grown from a small group of passionate friends all inspired to grow and produce cannabis products using organic methods and without any unnatural additives. We believe very deeply that providing Bozeman and Gallatin County with high-quality, natural cannabis is one of the first steps in showing those that are new to marijuana that this is a safe and healthy ingredient for a better day. We are a fully-licensed Montana Medical Marijuana Program Provider producing custom cannabis confections and treats for the true connoisseur of high-quality marijuana.