energysamus
In terms of local dispensaries in Monterey, this used to be my favorite when I was in college in the area. I went to MBAM a good number of times after the recreational legalization, and enjoyed their selection and prices (their 420 deals and events are always awesome). Budtenders were friendly if not a bit pushy, but if you come across as knowledgeable they tone it down. The atmosphere is pretty basic with a high level of security (which is understandable if not a bit overkill), but the site is very clean and well organized. If I’m ever in need and I’m back in the area, this is definitely where I will go.