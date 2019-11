Burnerburns on August 12, 2019

I love the employees and atmosphere at Mother Earth, but your guys’ tier pricing.... it’s non existent practically haha. Want a gram for 12$? How about two grams for 24$??? haha no shit boss. most of your 1/4 ounce deals don’t even save a person 10$ I’m sorry but i think that’s borderline disrespectful. A lot of places are catching up on quality but seem to know better than to jack the prices up the way you guys have. The now n later you guys have for example ive seen go for damn near half the price you guys have it at for a 1/4 ounce and it wasn’t b buds it was the same awesome product from focus north.