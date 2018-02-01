AlexisMattison on February 27, 2019

The staff are hands down amazing. I have been to this place twice. The first time was great. Got an amazing deal. The second time not so much. We were rush out of the parking lot by the owner. I was dealing with a crying baby while my hubby went inside. When he came back, not even 5 minutes later an employee came out and said the owner wants us to leave. Granted we are a school bus but I feel like that is no way to treat paying patients!