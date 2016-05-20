SQUIGGIE23
The atmosphere an all of the staff go beyond being AWESOME
i love this place and the workers are very interested in tge costomer questions.
Wish I could give it zero stars! Don’t even waste you F’n time coming here or gas..your not doing nothing but wasting money and time and extra change for tax..just to donate it for bs weed! The worst sh*t I ever had!! It didn’t even burn! It smelled like crayons and firewood burning..Have you ever smelled burning wood? Exactly stay away from here!! People have attitudes because they seem like they about to close..to be honest before you even waste your time and go here go buy some reggos!! You will thank me later 💯..and yes I said reggos!! That’s how trash they weed is..straight garbage!! I will definitely be blocking there texts! I wish I could block them off weedmaps!! They too far to be playing games..that’s why they always empty!
love this shop...it sucks they arent closer to taylor!
Great Place. Great Prices. Cant beat them. Fay hooked me up with daily deals that were out of this world!
love this place nice prices on clean meds
I have been here a handful of times and had great experiences. however on Father's Day I had one of the worst customer service experience in my entire life. the bud tender called me rude for leaning on the counter. which I was doing so I could read the cart names. this experience was completely unacceptable. they do have great deals at this location but this will likely be my last visit.
Love the edible selection. Haven’t tried a lot of flower from here though.
Man that be having the fire I stop when I get off get some of that good cookie
security guard is great, super friendly and makes you feel safe as you shop. I dropped a hundred dollar bill in the parking lot when I went in, was freaking out, and he went out and found it, brought it to me, good people, not everyone would have. budtenders super sweet and friendly, knowledgeable. highly recommend!