Tiffanywinning on October 4, 2019

Wish I could give it zero stars! Don’t even waste you F’n time coming here or gas..your not doing nothing but wasting money and time and extra change for tax..just to donate it for bs weed! The worst sh*t I ever had!! It didn’t even burn! It smelled like crayons and firewood burning..Have you ever smelled burning wood? Exactly stay away from here!! People have attitudes because they seem like they about to close..to be honest before you even waste your time and go here go buy some reggos!! You will thank me later 💯..and yes I said reggos!! That’s how trash they weed is..straight garbage!! I will definitely be blocking there texts! I wish I could block them off weedmaps!! They too far to be playing games..that’s why they always empty!