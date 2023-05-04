MPX NJ - AC (Rec)
165.4 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
79 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
MPX NJ - AC (Rec)
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 2
153 S. New York Avenue, Unit B, Atlantic City , NJ
ATMcash acceptedADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
11am - 5pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
12pm - 8pm
friday
12pm - 8pm
saturday
12am - 8pm
Photos of MPX NJ - AC (Rec)
Show all photos