Hands down my favorite people I've ever dealt with when it comes to buying weed I love this dispensary since day one those guys Chris and John really put a lot of their heart into this business in this shop and it shows.
They have the best product and prices around the area. Super friendly and kind people there. Really helpful on all the items in the store. If you have not been there you need to visit Native Medicine-Chelsea. Killer Buds daily..
This Dispo is one that has a fun feel to it right off HWY 66. They have great deals and their budtenders know their stuff. They were super friendly. I will definitely be going back here! Thank you guys!
Hotbox your inbox
Get good reads, local deals, and strain spotlights delivered right to your inbox.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.