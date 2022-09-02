Native Medicine-Chelsea
Native Medicine-Chelsea
219 East Layton Street, Chelsea, OK
License DAAA-FVJ2-7DD9
In Store Hours (CT)
monday
9am-9am
tuesday
9am-9am
wednesday
9am-9am
thursday
9am-9am
friday
9am-9am
saturday
9am-9am
sunday
12pm-4:20pm
4 Reviews of Native Medicine-Chelsea
a........0
August 6, 2022
Hands down my favorite people I've ever dealt with when it comes to buying weed I love this dispensary since day one those guys Chris and John really put a lot of their heart into this business in this shop and it shows.
B........0
July 18, 2022
They have the best product and prices around the area. Super friendly and kind people there. Really helpful on all the items in the store. If you have not been there you need to visit Native Medicine-Chelsea. Killer Buds daily..
m........9
July 18, 2022
Best prices and products in town! John and Chris were supper knowledgeable and very helpful with the questions I had. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🪐
n........a
July 18, 2022
This Dispo is one that has a fun feel to it right off HWY 66. They have great deals and their budtenders know their stuff. They were super friendly. I will definitely be going back here! Thank you guys!