Nature Medicines - Uxbridge (Adult Use)
Leafly List Winner
Uxbridge, MA
4.0(43 reviews)
44 Reviews of Nature Medicines - Uxbridge (Adult Use)
4.0(44)
m........v
February 26, 2022
Worst dispensary ever
s........1
December 4, 2021
Verified Shopper
Want more bang for your bud? Go to Garden Wonders. Two minute down the street. Skip the lines @ NM and their underwhelming lack of customer service. Prices are cheaper if you're looking to purchase concentrates. (They have an amazing deal with MIM with the purchase of 2 grams for $108!! 🤯🤯) *** NATURES MEDICINE = Mid dispensary quality!! Customer service is horrendous. MUST AVOID during peak hours. Had a variety of DIFFERENT experiences. Severely understaff with uneducated workers. Nature Medicine feels cheap & inauthentic versus the experience I had at DDM or Garden Wonders. Overall very INCONSISTENT!! Imagine be stiff working at a dispensary? Do you ever smoke bro/sis?? 😭😭🤷🏽♂️ Uxbridge staffs seem to be more concern with customer turnover ratio than giving each customer an individualize experience. Comparable to being at the DMV... Nuggs & Hugs - @scrilla_401
S........a
June 9, 2022
Save your money and go to Garden Wonders, which is basically across the street from them. Nature's Medicine has gone way downhill in the last year. Their flower is weak as hell. I placed an order that they sold as 43% THC on Leafly. They also had the same strain listed at 23% on their website. I called to ask if they can confirm I'm getting what I ordered and they were no help. Told me I had to come in. So I wasted my time coming down there, only to find out it was a typo on their end and they're trying to give me the weaker product. Guy even said they would never have anything that strong. Lol..that tells you all you need to know about their flower. They also said the price had been corrected, but I'm looking on Leafly again and they are still selling it at a false THC level. Employees need to stop using the product while working.
m........0
August 5, 2021
What’s worse than not getting what you paid for at a dispensary? Being ghosted by the dispensary that sold you the empty container. That’s much worse. Pretty crappy way to treat a customer that has made multiple purchases at this location. Buyer beware.
t........n
March 2, 2022
This place usually doesn't have a line, you could order online, prices are great and I swear they have "sales" based on their pricing sometimes. 50 bucks today could easily be 40 the next day. Interior is blah and nothing special, but the products are special enough, really good stuff. I recommend them to people all the time but also warn everyone that certain staff would sometimes act overly friendly and talkative in order to distract you from remembering that they owe you change. It's happened a few times now but I know who to pay extra attention too.
T........3
February 23, 2024
I have been up to this point are really steady custo unfortunately. I received a shot bag buy 13 g. How do I prove this? Coming in didn't help I left without my 13 g and without the value of those. So? Yes. Guess it's see you later from me and about 5 other people. That come with me.I do feel cheated.
T........3
February 11, 2024
Sold me a defective $40 disposable vape and refused to replace it. Vape pen did not hit once, despite being charged and full of oil. $40 bucks gone. Guess the era of high times and cheech & chong has gone completely corporate. Produced a digital receipt, which wasn’t good enough for them I guess. Please go to the dispensaries in Oxford or the other one across the street where the prices are humane and service commendable.
T........e
February 19, 2021
My first visit in was great! I was taken care of very well by Mikaela, who recommended some great product to me! Definitely will be back.
E........6
February 19, 2021
Great first experience. Mikaela did a great job at answering all the questions I had regarding their menu. I felt extremely welcomed and will be back again soon!
D........r
January 20, 2022
So I had purchased an 8th and the cashier Tanner was about to staple up my bag and send me on my way, but then he decided that I could not purchase anything today because he assumed I was being rude. He called over a co manager who then issued me a refund. So If their cashiers don't like you or have some hint that you are in a bad mood they will kick you out , even after taking payment from my card. This was an un believable bad situation, Tanner and the co manager who is "filling out an incident report" seem to be friends and seemed to get a kick out of denying me from a purchase. I tried to reason with the co manager outside for a few minutes but he actually said he knows Tanner and that he wouldn't have denied me unless I deserved it. They tried to humiliate me. What will the co manager put in this incident report, that Tanner said that the customer was being short with him so Tanner decided to not complete the transaction even after they took payment. Now I can understand if a customer comes in hot and is being a real jerk but I actually was able to remain very calm even after they denied me service, tried to help the manager understand that Tanner seemed a little rude and I simply was mirroring his tone. Even if I was a little rude to Tanner, which I wasent, I cannot believe they can discriminate and not allow someone to leave with what they purchased and force me to take a cash refund and leave. I will absolutely use evey platform possible to share my weird and very frustrating experience. I have made a complaint to the BBB and plan to tell as many people as possible about the way I was treated. I really hate to be that guy but I don't know what eles to do. It was just awful.
K........a
July 8, 2022
Verified Shopper
This is my go to dispensary. Everyone is always so kind and helpful. I recommend all my friends to go here. They have the best prices and always an amazing selection...
r........s
July 10, 2023
Verified Shopper
So here's my story Stopped by the other night. been coming to this dispensary. Since they opened, they hired some clown named Jim as a security guard.( Mind you, he would not give me his name And Took off his ID badge ) Had some words with him about why they close early couple days during the past week. If they were going to close early, they should just change their times apparently that p***** him off. He followed me out to the curb. Had more words with me and then told me. if I didn't like it to go somewhere else. Brings me to today.I go there today and they called the cops on me wasting the cops time. Even stated by the cops themselves. Where? The security guard could have just gave me his name from the beginning so I could make a complaint to corporate about him. And yes, I do agree with the last guy's comments. Their product has going downhill. And obviously, the quality of their employees and even the manager doesn't want to speak to you when you have a problem. Not Very good manager, if you cannot take complaints About your employees, And speak to customers about problems then. think about getting a new job.
d........a
October 7, 2023
First experience customer service wasn't the best, said I wasn't going to go back but tonight A friend reached out tonight mentioned a great deal for an ounce on there website placed my order online was confirmed email/text - then come to find out once getting to the counter the tender proceeded to explain to me it that the price was for a quarter 1/4 after showing him the email text and confirmation screen shots of the prices from their website along with a another screenshot at the exact same price over hours later and the tenders explained that it was a mistake and they cannot honor the price.there were several other people trying to pick up the same deal again trying to say it was a quarter 1/4 ounce Lets say I will not be back again!! Dispensaries are everywhere your customers are patients how dare you try to blame them for your mistakes. ***Pictures are available
i........x
February 16, 2021
Just so thrilled to have Nature's Medicine open in Uxbridge Mass!!!!
S........s
February 17, 2021
Welcoming environment and great selection!
m........q
March 13, 2023
Awesome store . One of the best around
d........h
February 27, 2021
Their selection is phenomenal, and their prices CANNOT be beaten. I felt bad about having to check the menu at the register (phone problems), but Josh alleviated any concerns with casual conversation and genuine professionalism. He answered all my questions and offered some useful insight for products that may help my wife. The employees are all top notch; they help each other out rather than frantically running around like I've seen elsewhere. I've never given much credence to Feng Shui, but I just might after experiencing how comfortable the environment is. Really glad to have these folks in town.
n........k
September 5, 2022
This is my regular dispensary, I love it!
y........t
February 19, 2021
The staff at Nature's Medicine's in Uxbridge are very friendly and knowledgeable! And the prices can't be beat!
q........d
June 22, 2024
Verified Shopper
Great place and service!! Great sales!!! I let people know all the time... Love their brands!
s........1
January 16, 2024
Place closes 20 mins early will not bring my buisness back there ever again
I........6
March 29, 2021
Staff is super knowledgeable and friendly. I enjoy listening to how passionate everyone is to the other guests. Great products, everything I have purchased I have been 100% satisfied. Love love love this place.
M........r
May 6, 2023
Verified Shopper
Friendly stuff & good prices
T........y
August 18, 2022
Very surprised at the bad reviews because I had an absolutely phenomenal experience! The place is beautiful and the staff were extremely kind and helpful when assisting me. They also had really good deals, will absolutely be returning again.