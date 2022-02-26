So I had purchased an 8th and the cashier Tanner was about to staple up my bag and send me on my way, but then he decided that I could not purchase anything today because he assumed I was being rude. He called over a co manager who then issued me a refund. So If their cashiers don't like you or have some hint that you are in a bad mood they will kick you out , even after taking payment from my card. This was an un believable bad situation, Tanner and the co manager who is "filling out an incident report" seem to be friends and seemed to get a kick out of denying me from a purchase. I tried to reason with the co manager outside for a few minutes but he actually said he knows Tanner and that he wouldn't have denied me unless I deserved it. They tried to humiliate me. What will the co manager put in this incident report, that Tanner said that the customer was being short with him so Tanner decided to not complete the transaction even after they took payment. Now I can understand if a customer comes in hot and is being a real jerk but I actually was able to remain very calm even after they denied me service, tried to help the manager understand that Tanner seemed a little rude and I simply was mirroring his tone. Even if I was a little rude to Tanner, which I wasent, I cannot believe they can discriminate and not allow someone to leave with what they purchased and force me to take a cash refund and leave. I will absolutely use evey platform possible to share my weird and very frustrating experience. I have made a complaint to the BBB and plan to tell as many people as possible about the way I was treated. I really hate to be that guy but I don't know what eles to do. It was just awful.