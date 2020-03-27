Ghostjackol13
I like that fact u make ur orders on line and they ready for the time u put or even early and is no waiting at all in and out we need more of this service is like a drive thru but u order on line great place i recommend to anyone
3.9
13 reviews
I like that their flower menu offers strains in single gram sizes, just wish they had more strain variety.
cool now but once it gets back to normalish think it's will be better then Patriot cate
Purchased 1g of Snowball S1 yesterday. It was harvested in March. Not sure if anyone else was disappointed, but this bud was THE worst! DO NOT BUY 3.5G!!! Save your money, because it smells like legit dirt and is NOT 20%. Not even close!
I've been to many dispensaries and never had a problem, always a great staff and in and out quickly, but not here. Was waiting in line then was told if I was paying with debit I can go get my car and pull up for curbside so I do then I'm told because not everyone in the car is over 21 that I have to get out and go back in line (behind the new people who showed up). After waiting in line 2ce I get in and their debit system is down except for one that they were using outside. Instead of getting that one they had me standing there while they kept restarting the system. After about 30mins of waiting since I got there I canceled my order and left. Also the staff outside was not pleasant. I won't be back.
Caramel apple gelato I grabbed was not cured all the way and still was wet. Be ready for a $3 debit fee or to wait in line to pay cash. Staff was friendly and great.
Friendly staff and in a convenient location
My brother and I visited this location on opening day. It was busy, but we drove up, we’re served, and left all within 10 minutes. Order was perfect. Got a good mix from prerolls, flower, edibles, and airopro carts. Everything is top notch and the price is lower than other local options. Will absolutely be back.
Excellent professional atmosphere and love the location🔆 Curbside pickup was simple and quick! The assortment selected has been very much appreciated for the exceptional quality! I look forward to my next visit🎡
Just openened June 26 so far plenty of stock lots of great bud to try. Only a flower fan myself but they had a lot of the concentrate.