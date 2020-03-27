Cz202211 on July 6, 2020

I've been to many dispensaries and never had a problem, always a great staff and in and out quickly, but not here. Was waiting in line then was told if I was paying with debit I can go get my car and pull up for curbside so I do then I'm told because not everyone in the car is over 21 that I have to get out and go back in line (behind the new people who showed up). After waiting in line 2ce I get in and their debit system is down except for one that they were using outside. Instead of getting that one they had me standing there while they kept restarting the system. After about 30mins of waiting since I got there I canceled my order and left. Also the staff outside was not pleasant. I won't be back.