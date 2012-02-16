Bloggingmama on January 7, 2019

I’ve been going to natures herbs for going on 4 years now. The flower has always been top notch. But the last THREE times I’ve gone, the flower has been dry and just not very good at all. I’m so disappointed and have given them a couple chances. But I think I need to find some place else. The staff are so friendly and the atmosphere is great. I love how they run things and that there is merch now. But the flower is why I’m there. I only smoke flower and there’s just isn’t good anymore.