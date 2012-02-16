Buffaloz_
Fequent customer but I went for my last time today, terrible selection and they are constantly out of most of their products. Don't waste your time with this clearly inferior company.
4.1
10 reviews
Great Membership benefits! Best Ive seen around Denver. i get a return every single purchase. Great workforce. Very knowledgeable and the ladies are all beautiful. I don't have any complaints. The inventory dynamic is a fast turnover. Pretty much totally different strains every visit. That can sometimes suck when you find a strain there like Heaven's Devil, or Gorilla Boogers and it sells in.a day. All tiers are represented, and you choose the buds.
DaGranFunky, thanks for taking the time to leave us this review, we appreciate your kind words! We are so glad to hear that you've signed up for our Membership Program! If you are ever wanting us to let you know when something specific hits the shelves, just let our front desk know, we'd be happy to give you a call. Have a great day, and we'll see you again next time!
they are so stupid can't follow there own deals on here won't be going back there
We appologize for this experience, we'd love to get some more information about your visit to figure out what went wrong and how we can fix it. Please feel free to give us a call and speak to a manager.
Love it here great deals and awesome people
Tomorrowsnobody, we're glad you enjoy all of our Daily Specials, and we appreciate your kind words! Have a great day, and we'll see you again next time!
This is my home store! I love it here, love the smell walking in and everyone there is amazing! Always have a good selection of strains and new vape pens and flavors. See ya soon!
swisslyog, thanks for leaving us this great review! We appreciate your continued support and are glad to hear that you enjoy our selection! We hope you have a great day, and we'll see you again next time!
You sold me clones with spider mites, tried to blame me, and said there was nothing you could do. Twice you did this.
NepalKush78, we understand how frustrating spider mites can be. With our grow on site we take extra measures to ensure that spider mites and other pests are not an issue at our facility. Regardless, there are many mitigation techniques that you will be able to find online to get your clones back to healthy. We hope you have a great day, and best of luck on your grow.
Awful
Emoney388, we're sorry to see that you didn't have the best experience with us. We'd appreciate some more info about your visit so that we can figure what we can do better next time. Please feel free to give us a call and speak to a manager at your convenience. Have a great day. Natures Herbs Staff
I’ve been going to natures herbs for going on 4 years now. The flower has always been top notch. But the last THREE times I’ve gone, the flower has been dry and just not very good at all. I’m so disappointed and have given them a couple chances. But I think I need to find some place else. The staff are so friendly and the atmosphere is great. I love how they run things and that there is merch now. But the flower is why I’m there. I only smoke flower and there’s just isn’t good anymore.
Hey Bloggingmama, thank you for taking the time to leave us this review. We appreciate your feedback and your continued support over the years. We are constantly working to improve our processes and our product, and have recently implemented new techniques that have our flowers looking better than ever. We will take your feedback into consideration and see how we can keep improving. Thank you again for your support of our store. We hope you have a great day, and decide to come back and see us again.
Everyone is nice and I love going here
Love the place, love the people, love the events and sales, and love the Ganga Gazette. Looking forward to the car show on June 23rd (2018).