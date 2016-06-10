robrobjr on September 5, 2019

I've been coming to this store since it opened a few years ago. I've never had a problem there, everyone was always nice, and they usually had pretty good deals on ounces. I usually spend in the $75-$120 range when I visit for an ounce. For a few weeks in a row, they had a great deal on some Pineapple something or other for $75, so I came back at least 3 or 4 times for them, including my previous visit a few days before the incident I'm about to talk about. So last night, I walked in and asked one of the bud tenders, a bald white guy with a huge red beard, if they had any deals on ounces. He quoted a price of $195, and when I questioned it, it seems like he got angry and started getting extremely rude. I told him that I would just go somewhere else, then drove to Zips on 38th and got a fat ounce for $80! I usually purchase a few ounces a week, but it will definitely not be from this place! I will not be shopping here in the future!