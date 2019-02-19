Follow
Uncle Ando's Wurld of Weed - Aberdeen
Medical Friendly: 10% discount with valid Washington state medical card. Medical consultant on staff.
Medical Friendly
All Products
Sunset Sherbert
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$37⅛ oz
In-store only
El Chapo
from From the Soil (FTS)
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
El Chapo OG
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian Golden Pineapple
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Hawaiian Golden Pineapple
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Artizen Cannabis
85%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Mango Haze
from Artizen Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Haze
Strain
$36⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Evolution - SFV OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$71 g
In-store only
Evolution - Bubba Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$71 g
In-store only
Toker Brand - Hawaiian
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hawaiian
Strain
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Toker Brand - Butterfly Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Toker Brand - ATF
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Cookie Wreck
from Sunshine Farms
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Wreck
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemonberry
from Artizen Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemonberry
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Mamba
from Rochester Farms
21%
THC
0.35%
CBD
Strawberry Mamba
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Satsop Squatch (Cenex)
from Wild Bill's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
The Sauce
from Wild Bill's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The Sauce
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutchberry
from Artizen Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutchberry
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Artizen - Galactic Glue
from Artizen Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grape Ape
from Artizen Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Fire OG
from Artizen Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Phat Panda -Golden Pineapple
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Soda
from Rochester Farms
22%
THC
0.42%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blackberry Trainwreck
from Rochester Farms
20%
THC
0.49%
CBD
Blackberry Trainwreck
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Superman OG
from Rochester Farms
23%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Superman OG
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Stardawg
from Artizen Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Washington Glue
from Sunshine Farms
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Washington Glue
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Tres Star
from Sunshine Farms
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Tre Star
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Weed Bunny - Optimus Prime
from Weed Bunny
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$271 g
In-store only
Weed Bunny - Dutch Treat
from Weed Bunny
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$271 g
In-store only
Weed Bunny - Green Crack
from Weed Bunny
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$271 g
In-store only
Weed Bunny - Cannalope Kush
from Weed Bunny
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cannalope Kush
Strain
$271 g
In-store only
Weed Bunny - Tangerine Dream
from Weed Bunny
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$271 g
In-store only
Mammoth Labs - Original Glue
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Mammoth Labs - Secret Recipe
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Secret Recipe
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Pingston Creek - Durban Poison
from Pingston Creek Botanical
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Pingston Creek - Super Silver Haze
from Pingston Creek Botanical
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$10½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Indigo Pro - Black Mamba
from Airo Vapor
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Pax Pod - Sunset Sherbert
from PAX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Pax Pod - Cow God x Golden Pineapple
from PAX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Pax Pod - Orange Zkittlez x OG chem
from PAX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Indigo Pro - Mystical Melody
from Airo Vapor
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
