7 Reviews of NOBO - Edwardsburg (REC)
H........2
July 12, 2022
I love going here prices are decent employees are awesome and I always walk away with more than I planned without spending more than I planned. They really could use a bigger waiting area though. If u have anxiety don't go on a Friday.
j........n
July 2, 2022
Everyone is always friendly. Hardly any wait time during the weed day mornings. The prices are the best around as is their senior discount. Love the Old Pal ready to roll.
l........7
June 9, 2022
Love this place very convenient better prices then all the dispensary put together location is right down the street don’t have to drive to niles all the time.
L........r
April 26, 2022
love the crew
P........0
April 22, 2022
Nice staff and great product!
B........i
March 24, 2022
Nobo is the best local dispensary. Great rewards program always have deals and specials going on.
b........0
February 21, 2022
Have to say, the $20 NOBO disposable carts are great!! Stocked up for a while. Going back in the am to get more.