northern belle is my absolute favorite dispensary around. they've always got my back everytime i go in there. its like they know what i need before i do 😂 definitely have to stop if you havent! you wont be disappointed
4.8
10 reviews
Great people really know about what they do with how they grow it. Earthly taste buds I tried the gorilla girl and it was amazing 10-10 type bud.
Thank you Coteb2552! We appreciate the positive review! Thanks for supporting Northern Belle Holistic!
What a nice warm place friendly service and a convenient location. The products are wonderful and the prices are great.
So happy to hear you are satisfied with your visit, service and products! Come see us again!
This was my first visit here and I really liked it! I asked for a high strain sativa and that’s exactly what I got. I’m considering switching here from my other dispensary. Great products, great service.
Love hearing these words! Thank you for your support and business!!
This was my first time with new card. They treated me so amazing and when called was told great advice (as I followed) and was very patient explaining what was best for my needs. Will DEFINITELY return. Thank you all for your help. I even recommended a few friends and have them a business card
Thank you for the kind words. We love helping new card holders find the right product for your unique needs. Please come back and see us again!!
Amazing people, amazing service.
Thanks Mike! We greatly appreciate the positive review and are happy that you are pleased with your purchase.
The knowledge based staff is really helpful and friendly. Highly recommended!
Thanks for the positive review. We love being able to serve the mid-coast area! Thanks for your support!
Great varieties and friendly staff. Weekly specials are so fun and even a pickup service!
Thanks, Zebralvr! We appreciate your business. Keep checking the Leafly and social media for our weekly specials!
Friendly and knowledgable budtenders.
Thanks for the review, Shokanson!
Northern Belle is excellent. it's a small operation but their selection is high (ba dum cha). the owners are great people and it's fun to have conversations with them. their ac/dc CBD flower (with a low THC content around 0.6%) is like nothing i've ever had before and i use it all the time now. love this place, the bud, and the people!
Thank you for the review! We enjoy helping you with all of your CBD needs, and having great conversations as well! See you soon! #teamjacob ;)