Northern Lights Cannabis Co. - Brimley
Last updated:
Northern Lights Cannabis Co. - Brimley
Are you tired of remediated smoke? Are the chemicals added to your smoke too harsh? Try local, naturally grown flower. NLCC never remediates and never adds chemicals to our flower. Giving our customers the most natural flavors and effects. Our locally grown buds are tested for the best terpenes and effects. Taste and feel why Northern Light Cannabis Co. is the better option.
9253 West 6 Mile Road, Brimley, MI
License 006
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleRecreationalIndigenous owned
Hours and Info (ET)
monday
Closed
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
12pm - 7pm
thursday
12pm - 7pm
friday
12pm - 7pm
saturday
12pm - 7pm
sunday
12pm - 7pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until Wednesday at 12pm ET
