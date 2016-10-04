Xtalico on October 29, 2019

This has been one of those most disappointing shops I have ever shopped at. Three times I’ve tried shopping there and 3 times they didn’t give me what I asked for. This last time I asked for a heavy Indica, they gave me a 50/50 hybrid and when I brought it back with a receipt maybe 15 minutes later, unopened they wouldn’t exchange or return it and they even tried to defend the budtender saying they have mostly hybrids and maybe it was indica dominant. WHY WOULD YOU NOT TELL A CUSTOMER YOU ONLY HAVE HYBRIDS WHEN YOU KNOW THEY DON’T WANT ONE????? So they just take your money and don’t give a crap about earning any kind of customer loyalty or providing any kind of even decent customer service to make things right. They don’t seem to have a problem lying to their customers, or leaving out important information about the strain you want....and then leave you to find out on your own that they did not in fact give you a strain you wanted and you just got robbed blind because they get to hide behind their no returns or exchange policy and keep your money. I was excited for this place because it was close to my house, but I will NEVER shop here again until they find some integrity and actually give a crap about the hard working people who waste their money in their shop.