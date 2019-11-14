Follow
Northwest Cannabis Connection
(253) 292-0444
1158 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 365
Show All 92
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$180
Deals
Weekend Edible & Drinks
Valid 9/7/2019
15% off All Regular Priced Edibles and Drinks Saturday and Sunday
Saturday and Sunday
Weekend Edible & Drinks
Valid 9/7/2019
15% off All Regular Priced Edibles and Drinks Saturday and Sunday
Saturday and Sunday
All Products
HSF - Diesel Berry
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$84½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
HSF - Lemon OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$84½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
HSF - Strawberry Cough
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$1501 oz
In-store only
Harmony - Zensation
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
La Mota - Lemon Alien Og
from La Mota
___
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
Leaph - Dedication OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Lifted - Zour Larry
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
MD - Maui Wowie
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$76½ oz
In-store only
Magic Time - Star Fighter
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Mahoney - Night Nurse
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mama J's - Blue Zkittlez
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Platinum Reserve - Gods Gift
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Platinum Reserve - Grape Ape
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Primo - Holy Grail Kush
from Primo
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Silver Tip - Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Sirius - Lemon OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Sky High - Bubblicious
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Smokey Point - Green Ribbon
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dream City - DC Purps
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
From The Soil - Flo OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Gabriel - Sherbet
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Harmony - Holy Grail
from Harmony
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Lifted - Lemon Banana Sherbet
from Lifted Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
HSF - Purple Diamond
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Label - Bermese Kush
from Black Label Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$40¼ oz
In-store only
BrightSide - LSD
from Brightside Botanicals
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
FMK - Heavy Duty Fruity
from Funky Monkey
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
FMK - It's It
from Funky Monkey
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Freddy - Layer Cake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Gabriel - Bubble Gum Orange
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Gold Label - Chem Pie OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
HSF - Strawberry Cheesecake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$84½ oz
In-store only
SUSPENDED - Plushberry
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
SUSPENDED - Blue Creamsicle
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Panda - White Widow
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Forbidden - Sweet Funk
from Forbidden Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$5.881 g
In-store only
Exotikz - Mimosa #26
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$95¼ oz
In-store only
SUSPENDED - Enigma
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
SUSPENDED - Cuvee
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Mama J's - Rugburn OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 29