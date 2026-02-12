Ok wanted to wait awhile before reviewing, so that said what a nice bunch of employees. I came the 2nd day and was welcomed with hand warmers and a cookie 👍. Staff was excited and I certainly enjoyed their delightful attitude, I got a goodie bag filled with cool stuff 👏👍, thank you for that . I got the RS54 $60 1/8 it had a very pleasant earthy taste and tone , so yea pretty good. Went back again to try a stronger one , I once again was as a patient was welcomed . This time I went for the Banana Blast , I really did not get much taste from it but it worked 🤣. So yesterday I went again and got the 8” Bagel, wow it was the BEST out of all 👍😎 . I also was educated about gummy’s no more than 100 mg per pack, so I am waiting on a 2 pack gummy’s, to much sugar being a diabetic eating 10 gummy’s at a time 🤯 . Overall I will be returning 👍❤️👍😎