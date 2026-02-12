Ratings and reviews of nuEra - Frankfort Kentucky
(4 reviews)
write a review
4.5
Quality
4.5
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-4 of 4
b........2
February 12, 2026
My first impression was how clean the store was, and then I was met by the most professional dispensary staff that I have encountered throughout my state travels. They made it very simple and fun to find the correct vaporizer for my needs, which turned out to be a Davinci MiqroC. A quick review of this product would be how simple it is to use and clean, along with concise directions on how to operate it. It’s great because it can take dry flower or concentrates. Thank you so much Scarlett and Jackie! I will definitely return!
m........l
February 11, 2026
Ok wanted to wait awhile before reviewing, so that said what a nice bunch of employees. I came the 2nd day and was welcomed with hand warmers and a cookie 👍. Staff was excited and I certainly enjoyed their delightful attitude, I got a goodie bag filled with cool stuff 👏👍, thank you for that . I got the RS54 $60 1/8 it had a very pleasant earthy taste and tone , so yea pretty good. Went back again to try a stronger one , I once again was as a patient was welcomed . This time I went for the Banana Blast , I really did not get much taste from it but it worked 🤣. So yesterday I went again and got the 8” Bagel, wow it was the BEST out of all 👍😎 . I also was educated about gummy’s no more than 100 mg per pack, so I am waiting on a 2 pack gummy’s, to much sugar being a diabetic eating 10 gummy’s at a time 🤯 . Overall I will be returning 👍❤️👍😎
T........0
February 9, 2026
I really liked the knowledgeable staff, the warm friendly atmosphere and overall pleasant experience. Will definitely be back to get the medicine I need.
p........h
Yesterday
This location has quite a journey to reach the most basic levels of every element except for the human part. I understand supply is limited and that simple fact controls the experience. Price is outrageous.