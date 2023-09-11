nuEra Frankfort will be the 10th dispensary operated by family-owned nuEra Cannabis & it's first location in Kentucky. The 4000 square-foot dispensary, located in a bustling commercial corridor connecting Lexington & Louisville, will offer lab-tested THC cannabis products sourced from KY cultivators that meet the OMC’s safety standards. Designed for patient comfort & accessibility, nuEra is ADA accessible with a dedicated education space for private, 1-on-1 consultations with trained staff, & also features patient-friendly waiting & sales areas with ample seating for cardholders, helping them navigate Kentucky’s medical cannabis program in a supportive setting. Medical cannabis is for use by cardholders only. Keep out of reach of children.