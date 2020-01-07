Lisa at the nuEra Urbana, IL location has been absolutely amazing! My partner & I have had the best dispensary experience here out of any other we have ever been to. Lisa was incredibly helpful, gave amazing suggestions, & has so much knowledge of the products that they are selling. Thanks to Lisa, my partner & I’s emotional & mental health has changed for the better. I struggle very much with anxiety & depression, & my partner suffers from constant PTSD, trauma, & depression. It’s so nice to not be judged by your mental & emotional health. Definitely recommend this spot & Lisa as well. ❤️