NUGZ
Deals
Available today
Promotions
20% of all concentrates
On Mondays only!
Tuesdays only get 20% off edibles.
Select Edibles only. Ask your budtender.
20% off all prerolls!
Wednesdays only!
20% off all cartridges
Thursdays only!
20% off all Flower on Fridays
Fridays only!
10% off all accessories
Saturdays only! Accessories are classified as pipes, bongs, batteries, dab rigs, tools, torches, trays and papers.
Lit Level Flower consisting of 10 strains are priced at $90 for an ounce!!!!!!!
Lit Level Only
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.