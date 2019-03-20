Katrina1989
This is the best place I love coming here people are so friendly. best prices and i havent gotten something i didnt like.
4.7
10 reviews
great budtenders. secure site. wish they'd stay open later . also they dont have a lot of different strains like some dispensaries but for someone not like me I suppose there's a good selection of different strains. their prices are GREAT! they we're out of my regular girl Scout cookies strain ( everyone we called didn't have any either!) so the one place I found was clear over in NW OKC and i had to pay DOUBLE the price for it ($50 ) instead of oklabudz great $25 for an 1/8th. like i said great down to earth budtenders & employees at oklabudz and i do recommend them to people i talk to.
Trash
Amazing flower with milky to amber trichomes and white ash. I drive 40 minutes to get here and it is worth every minute.
This is an edit to my previous post. It was entirely a misunderstanding and apparently I lost track of time. I understand they couldn't wait any longer and would like to say that I HIGHLY recommend this dispensary to all of my friends. Good staff, top notch flower and good deals.
They always make great recommendations with what they have and satisfied every time.
I really like this store, only downfall is that they never have what’s online. You may want to call before wasting gas lol. I love their vape pens though, they always have those.
great flowers, great price
always good flower service great prices
very satisfied with everyone and products here