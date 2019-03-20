DakotaOhoyo on October 4, 2019

great budtenders. secure site. wish they'd stay open later . also they dont have a lot of different strains like some dispensaries but for someone not like me I suppose there's a good selection of different strains. their prices are GREAT! they we're out of my regular girl Scout cookies strain ( everyone we called didn't have any either!) so the one place I found was clear over in NW OKC and i had to pay DOUBLE the price for it ($50 ) instead of oklabudz great $25 for an 1/8th. like i said great down to earth budtenders & employees at oklabudz and i do recommend them to people i talk to.