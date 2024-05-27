DISPENSARY
One Plant Cannabis - Clearwater
Welcome to House of Platinum Cannabis, where quality meets excellence. Our brand is dedicated to providing Florida patients with the finest cannabis medication and a unique experience that prioritizes wellness. We believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality medication that can enhance their health and well-being. That's why we're committed to providing a wide selection of premium products that are carefully crafted to meet the needs of our patients. Get ready to embark on a journey to better health with House of Platinum Cannabis - Life is better in Platinum!
27062 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, FL
License MMTC-2018-0014
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Closed until 10am ET
3 Reviews of One Plant Cannabis - Clearwater
3.7
Quality
3.7
Service
4.0
Atmosphere
A........r
May 27, 2024
D........3
March 26, 2024
g........7
June 19, 2023