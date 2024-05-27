Listen. First off I have to commend the staff and experience. It would be best to look at their menu before going. They offer a 3× no expiration discount. Being courteous is a two way street. With that said. They are new. 4 Florida stores. Walking in I was greeted and immediately felt no pressure. I was thoroughly explained the discounts and was literally in shock at my final total. I researched and was not disappointed with their selection at all. I will absolutely make the trip weekly. Check em out . Make them known so they grow. It's Tru what they say. Bigger isn't always beat. Kudos