Listen. First off I have to commend the staff and experience.
It would be best to look at their menu before going. They offer a 3× no expiration discount. Being courteous is a two way street. With that said. They are new. 4 Florida stores. Walking in I was greeted and immediately felt no pressure. I was thoroughly explained the discounts and was literally in shock at my final total. I researched and was not disappointed with their selection at all. I will absolutely make the trip weekly. Check em out
. Make them known so they grow. It's Tru what they say. Bigger isn't always beat. Kudos
Cash grab dispensary! The website shows that they offer tons of discounts only to find out that none of their products are actually eligible for the discounts. Super misleading, wasted a long drive on some overpriced bud.