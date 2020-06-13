I have been waiting a long time to come here, as the store is over an hour from my girlfriend’s house (and even further from me) bit well worth the drive, if you like high THC % flower. Not only would I say this dispensary has THE BEST flower in the state, but the nicest storefront in any state I have ever seen. Flower is the only product they have and that’s fine with me, because it is the best. Josh, my bud tender was super friendly and very knowledgeable as he helped me pick 12 diffident 1/8’s to take home as well as 2 different statins one pre rolls they didn’t have available. It was some rough choices, but in the end Josh helped me pick great strains that were 23-26% and you done often see that high thc and that great selection in state. I do however wish they offered different tier buds as other dispensaries do, I felt especially for the variety in strains that I got that, that I got almost all wash other shops might call tier 2 or tier 3 flowers because of the size. The quality, taste and effects were the best, and I will be back to get more very soon!