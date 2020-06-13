DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
One Plant Cannabis - Spring Hill
Spring Hill, FL
4.8(16 reviews)
16 Reviews of One Plant Cannabis - Spring Hill
4.8(16)
4.7
Quality
4.9
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
S........6
June 13, 2020
Where to begin, first off this location is conveniently located in a nice private parking lot with plentiful spaces and handicap parking and access to the front door. It has a beautiful waiting area and the stuff here are like nothing I’ve ever experienced, they were compassionate and caring and promptly greeted me upon entrance to the waiting area and behind the counter to purchase products. I had never personally heard of this location or dispensary so this is such a pleasant surprise for Hernando and those that utilize natural medications. My first visit had me completely comfortable with talking about past experiences with other dispensaries and products and the tenders speak in terms you can understand. Everyone staffed here that I’ve came across in the roughly a handful of times I’ve came back have all been so outstanding and friendly and as well as other customers I’ve experienced. This place is genuinely a great place all around so I will be a return customer for many future purchases. Thank you everyone who took their time to care about me personally, and thanks for taking the time to read my review! Stay Well
D........0
May 20, 2020
Staff is nice , Product is super dry , filled with stems , cured poorly , high prices! They always advertise good product , but inside is tiny little buds an shake. 7- 8ths.... So much money gone.
S........x
September 10, 2020
Love the people here! Very knowledgeable and friendly every time I visit. Only issue: I haven't purchased a gram or an eighth in awhile because the bud was very dry, crunchy and was packed a month prior to when I purchased it. If they had a quality seal it could possibly be better, bur overall would recommend this to a friend! Must tries: THE PROPHET. Tangerine and Cream. Morning Steep.
a........n
August 8, 2021
This is one of my favorite place to shop. They offer a discount of some sort or rewards program. They are kind, friendly and knowledgeable. I only once had a problem. Somehow I was given the wrong pre-roll. I was told to keep the mistake and there was one waiting for me at the store. I’m taking one star off in atmosphere, because often, their phones go straight to VM. And the VM is always full. So, that’s it. That’s my gripe. My fav. Bud from here is 1-Sunday Mints 2-Roasted Garlic 3-Tangerine Cream.
C........7
December 30, 2021
TLDR: HT medical cannabis should be your first choice for flower! This place is now called HT medical cannabis and they are starting to sell concentrates as well as flower. It is a GORGEOUS place. As you come in, you’ll be in a little waiting area. They have the check in desk and some seats with a menu on the wall TV. I am usually buzzed back to the main dispensary right away. I always feel a sense of calm here. The walls are a warm, woodsy brown and there are “vines” on the walls. The product display cases are very nice. They have individual lights that show off the flowers very well. As for their product, it’s awesome. They regularly have flower that tests above 25% THC and I’ve even got a 30% strain that really f-cked me up. If you love flower (I’m mostly a dabber but I go back to flower once in awhile). you’ve found your store! They are adding more concentrates and vapes too. They have awesome sales fairly frequently so you can get good $h!t and save money to buy an awesome bong to put it in!
J........h
May 16, 2020
I have been waiting a long time to come here, as the store is over an hour from my girlfriend’s house (and even further from me) bit well worth the drive, if you like high THC % flower. Not only would I say this dispensary has THE BEST flower in the state, but the nicest storefront in any state I have ever seen. Flower is the only product they have and that’s fine with me, because it is the best. Josh, my bud tender was super friendly and very knowledgeable as he helped me pick 12 diffident 1/8’s to take home as well as 2 different statins one pre rolls they didn’t have available. It was some rough choices, but in the end Josh helped me pick great strains that were 23-26% and you done often see that high thc and that great selection in state. I do however wish they offered different tier buds as other dispensaries do, I felt especially for the variety in strains that I got that, that I got almost all wash other shops might call tier 2 or tier 3 flowers because of the size. The quality, taste and effects were the best, and I will be back to get more very soon!
s........0
July 20, 2022
Excellent display of cannabis, good customer service and prices of 14 g's the best value I've seen. Found it on Leafly.
B........a
June 1, 2022
Such a beautiful atmosphere.
9........h
October 27, 2022
Absolutely best around perfect flower great people shout out to Christy class act all the way🫡
s........l
August 31, 2022
Awesome people, friendly and welcoming. Smoke is great! Prices are without question are the fairest (low). I'm a regular lol
j........9
September 24, 2022
Been going here for years. Staff is excellent, knowledgeable and friendly. They want to know your likes and dislikes.
J........3
June 20, 2020
The ordering online was easy and they were quick to text me to let me know it was being prepared and when it was ready (usually within minutes). The staff are super friendly and helpful. Very welcoming atmosphere. Definitely my go to dispensary. Close to home as well.
J........n
August 28, 2020
The absoulte most beautiful dispensary in Florida. The staff is incredibly friendly and eager to help. Their flower is far superior than any other dispensary in the state. Will definetly be going back
c........5
November 3, 2023
This is a great little store. I like the quality of service provided in a very easy no hassle transaction. The staff is amazing, excellent products and quick service 💜🦎
w........o
June 28, 2022
Verified Shopper
The staff answered all my questions happy to know I can find the right product if I have any problems finding the right item
c........l
July 17, 2022
Staff is helpful and friendly.