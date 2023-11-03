DISPENSARY
One Plant Cannabis - Spring Hill
About this dispensary
House of Platinum Cannabis strives to be at the forefront of the cannabis industry using innovative thinking, honesty, and responsibility. House of Platinum Cannabis hold the brand and offerings to the highest standard possible, to ensure HOPC products are safe, effective, and flavorful. When you purchase an HOPC product, we consider you part of the Platinum Family. Everyday Platinum Vape™ works with our family of master farmers and formulators to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis products. LIFE IS BETTER IN PLATINUM!
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 106
10520 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL
License MMTC-2018-0014
ATM, Storefront, ADA accessible, Veteran discount, Medical
Hours (ET)
saturday
10am - 8pm
sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Closed until 10am ET
16 Reviews of One Plant Cannabis - Spring Hill
4.7
Quality
4.9
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
