House of Platinum Cannabis strives to be at the forefront of the cannabis industry using innovative thinking, honesty, and responsibility. House of Platinum Cannabis hold the brand and offerings to the highest standard possible, to ensure HOPC products are safe, effective, and flavorful. When you purchase an HOPC product, we consider you part of the Platinum Family. Everyday Platinum Vape™ works with our family of master farmers and formulators to deliver a range of products using the expertly crafted high potency oil and cannabis products. LIFE IS BETTER IN PLATINUM!