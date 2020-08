M........1 on May 25, 2020

Sadly this is was the first time I walked away disappointed with the product. I don’t know if it came from the new farm or what happened. The buds were smaller than peas. 3.5G of MTK and 3.5G of Ebony&Ivory peas not buds. The second 3.5G of E&I and the Cathy’s choice were normal just like every other purchase. I have pics. I hope this was just a hiccup and not the new norm.....