S........7 on October 16, 2020

There are many dispensaries and I have been getting products from other places and I have concluded that Trulieve has the best service and products. Today Austen Cathey assisted me. I had an online order, but when I arrived I decided I wanted to add items and he took care of me answering all my questions and added the items to my order. I made a comment about their breast cancer awareness t-shirt and he decided to give me a free shirt. For those two reasons (taking time to explain to me different products and add them to my online order and the t-shirt) I want to praise Austen Cathey and I will be going to Trulieve for all my future marijuana purchases!