COCannabisgal on June 23, 2016

Do not recommend. Have been going here a lot, the quality is less than average for the average prices. My biggest problem is the last time I went here, I bought 2 of the $6 joints. They were supposedly "blue dream" but when I got home and started smoking one, it tasted like tobacco. I opened the other joint, and it was indeed filled with a combination of weed and TOBACCO. It was not advertised as a spliff, it was not advertised as having tobacco in it, and I was furious. I do not smoke tobacco and did not want to spend money on tobacco. I had to throw both joints away, throwing away my $12 and minimal actual weed. This place should lose their license. I am appalled that they would sell tobacco and label it as weed. Never went back.