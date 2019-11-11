Follow
Oregon House of Herbs
503-946-1972
Deals
Daily Happier Hour 10% OFF!
Everyday from 2:20-4:20 everything in the store will be 10% off, Sale Flower Special not included.
All Products
Chem Dawg
from Skunk Valley
26.24%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Chem Dawg
Strain
$11.51 g
$11.51 g
Lemon Royale
from Frontier Farms
32.3%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Lemon Royale
Strain
$131 g
$131 g
Granddaddy Purple
from The Cannabis Farm
20.86%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$5.51 g
$5.51 g
Falcon 9
from The Cannabis Farm
27.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Falcon 9
Strain
$81 g
$81 g
Dark Star
from TJ's Gardens
31.18%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Dark Star
Strain
$161 g
$161 g
24K Gold
from Dutch Valley Farms
26.5%
THC
0.39%
CBD
24k Gold
Strain
$131 g
$131 g
MTF
from TJ's Gardens
22.7%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Matanuska Thunder Fuck
Strain
$101 g
$101 g
Sour Banana Sherbet
from The Cannabis Farm
28.28%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain
$81 g
$81 g
Juicy Banger
from 45TH LATITUDE
21.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Juicy Banger
Strain
$81 g
$81 g
Banana Cake
from The Cannabis Farm
23.83%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Banana Cake
Strain
$5.51 g
$5.51 g
Golden Lemon
from The Cannabis Farm
21.36%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Golden Lemon
Strain
$5.51 g
$5.51 g
Old Dirty Diesel
from The Cannabis Farm
23.58%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Old Dirty Diesel
Strain
$5.51 g
$5.51 g
***Rotating Daily Special***
from Oregon House of Herbs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Changes daily.
Strain
$41 g
$41 g
Blue Zkittles
from Frontier Farms
18.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blue Zkittlez
Strain
$101 g
$101 g
Gorilla Confidential
from Sugarbud
24.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Gorilla Confidential
Strain
$14.51 g
$14.51 g
Hichu
from Alibi Cannabis
29.1%
THC
1.48%
CBD
Hichu
Strain
$161 g
$161 g
Medicine Time
from The Cannabis Farm
22.08%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Medicine Time
Strain
$5.51 g
$5.51 g
Quantum Kush
from The Cannabis Farm
24.72%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Quantum Kush
Strain
$5.51 g
$5.51 g
Sticky Bitch
from Sticky Farms
24.86%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sticky Bitch
Strain
$14.51 g
$14.51 g
Pennywise
from Yerba Buena
5.69%
THC
7.51%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$5.51 g
$5.51 g
Hot Donna
from Fr33dom Farms
31%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Hot Donna
Strain
$14.51 g
$14.51 g
Phyre Remedy
from Phyre
7%
THC
10.64%
CBD
Phyre Cannabis
Strain
$101 g
$101 g
Powdered Donuts
from High Latitude Farms
33%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Powdered Doughnuts
Strain
$131 g
$131 g
Mango
from Meraki Gardens
24.1%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$14.51 g
$14.51 g
The White
from High Valley Organics
28.31%
THC
0%
CBD
The White
Strain
$101 g
$101 g
Golden Strawberry
from Alibi Cannabis
32.26%
THC
2.11%
CBD
Golden Strawberry
Strain
$161 g
$161 g
Dawgy Treats
from Hydrus Hydroponics
30.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Dawgy Treats
Strain
$161 g
$161 g
Mimosa
from Pacific Frost Farms
27.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$11.51 g
$11.51 g
Chunk Dawg
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
29.15%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Chunk Dawg
Strain
$131 g
$131 g
Tropsanto
from Rolen Stone
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropsanto 11
Strain
$11.51 g
$11.51 g
Orangeade - Live Sauce
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
68.77%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Orangeade
Strain
$361 g
Layer Cake - Solventless Rosin Batter
from Happy Cabbage Farms
74.1%
THC
0.53%
CBD
Layer Cake
Strain
$701 g
Ice Cream Cake - Solventless Rosin Batter
from Happy Cabbage Farms
77.7%
THC
0.96%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$701 g
Tres Dawg - Shatter
from Mana Extracts
72.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Tres Dawg
Strain
$201 g
Strawberry Banana - Sugar Wax
from Mana Extracts
71.22%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$201 g
Kookies n' Creme - Batter
from Mana Extracts
70.61%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$201 g
Oregon Orange - Shatter
from Mana Extracts
63%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Oregon Orange
Strain
$201 g
Star Duster 2 - Crumble
from Williams Wonder Farms
76.1%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Star Duster 2
Strain
$151 g
Animal Punch - Peel n Pull
from Elite Extracts
76.1%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Animal Punch
Strain
$121 g
91 Sisters - Shatter
from NW KIND
73.2%
THC
0%
CBD
91 Sisters
Strain
$181 g
