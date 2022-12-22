Lemonnade St John's
Lemonnade St John's
Oregon House of Herbs is making the exciting switch to become Lemonnade St. John's! We still offer the same great products plus even more new items being restocked daily! We welcome you to stop by our friendly shop with knowledgeable staff members! COOKIES products are now IN STOCK! We offer deli style weed + Cookies prepacked options! There's plenty of options for all types of budgets. We offer online orders & feel free to bring in your leashed pets! Come say HIGH!
Leafly member since 2014
SENIOR DISCOUNT! 10% OFF **Discount does not stack or apply to already discounted items**
HAPPY HOUR! 8-9PM! 10% OFF your Entire Order! **Discount does not stack or apply to special sales items**
Veterans, Military & Active Duty receive 10% OFF their Order! ALL DAYS / ANYTIME **Must show proof of Vet. Discounts do not stack or apply to already discounted items**
Happy Tuesday y'all! You know what goes great with tacos? Some delicious & dank discounted syrups and bevs! Come on in today and try for yourself! (tacos not included) 😎
Have you gotten your edibles yet? They are 10% off today and we've got some tasty ones. If you come after 8pm, you'll get 10% off other items for our happy hour.
Today, choose one item to discount by 10% ....how silly! Unless its already on sale though, so no I can't discount today's 50% & 25% off Wyld products any further. Sorry.
✨Every Friday, most all Flower is 10% off. Cookies flower 1/8s are 20-25% off. And today kicks off our WYLD Weekend where all WYLD products are 25-50% off.✨ See ya soon!
Happy Thursday St Johns Neighborhood! ✨ We have Cartridges 10% OFF today!! We also have DANK DEALs on JOINTS & COOKIES Flower! 🍪 Come & talk to us about our deals!
It's HAPPY HOUR people. Which means that most of your purchase will be discounted by 10% (Excludes all sale items, prepackaged flower or the bottom tier). Come get it.
All drinks, syrups, tinctures, & lotions are 10% off today! If you haven't tried Verdant syrups you should, they are delightfully tasty. Come and get them B4 they're gone