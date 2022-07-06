Great dispensary with very knowledgeable staff. I go in there all the time and have a great experience. To the moron complaining about being shorted and blaming an employee working in the back, your an idiot. That never happened and if it did why didn't you go back. They would have gladly made it right. Smoking for 19 yrs, you sound pretty burnt. 🤣
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.