Companies that craft, distribute, and provide artisanal products are often motivated by guaranteeing that their product is Premium Quality. The pursuit of creating, distributing, and providing award winning ORGANIX medicine (Cannabis & CBD), in a time where recreational Marijuana is legalized across the country and in New Mexico. As this is the main priority for ORGAN MOUNTAIN ORGANIX; But, for our eager patients, the product is only as good as the experience that accompanies it. Not only are we amongst the first couple Recreational Dispensaries in Dona Ana County but we will be the first to provide access to view the entire “seed to bowl '' Process. We will provide a full 360 view and online access from planting the seed or clone, through the vegetation and flower state through the drying and curing process. Being born and raised in Dona Ana County, we understand the hardships that come from the rural counties in New Mexico. We thrive on helping the Community, by building our hometown back up to where it should be, by providing jobs and opportunities for our community. People are fueled by experiences, and we are fueled by providing great memories in all our locations. Our farm and organic team have many years of experience, knowledge, and continuing education to perfect their craft, which has shown itself in our ORGANIX growing techniques. The meticulous attention to detail in all our Grows, ensures all the products are a cut above the rest. From there, the product is in the hands of our Dispensary staff, sales, and distribution teams who strive to provide the best ORGANIX Cannabis that is, ORGAN MOUNTAIN ORGANIX.