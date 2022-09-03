4 Reviews of Organic Remedies- Paoli
j........m
September 3, 2022
Greatest dispensary ever!!! The staff is very attentive and I’ve been there many times!!! There is also a full selection of growers and the staff care about your meds not just the sale!
j........9
July 12, 2022
tried to do curbside pickup bc i had a cold and didnt want to infect anyone in the store. i shouldnt have bothered. they took my BOTH of my ids- license and weed card and never returned them. I had a vacation planned the next day so and was unaware they hadnt returned them so I went to the beach. When I called and asked if they could overnight them to me they claimed they couldnt bc it was patient info.....now i can either drive a total of 6 hrs to get my id so i can join my family at night at id only venues or sit at home while everyone else goes out. Thanks organics! I will NOT be coming back after I get my ids. If you like getting screwed by strangers, go here.
e........0
May 1, 2022
first time visit today....awesome spot. great staff, great flower, great prices! will be my go to dispensary from now on
y........x
February 7, 2022
Very friendly staff, curbside or in person and the space is set up to be very friendly and open and also private, with designated spaces for everything. The employees were both helpful and lovely.