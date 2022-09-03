tried to do curbside pickup bc i had a cold and didnt want to infect anyone in the store. i shouldnt have bothered. they took my BOTH of my ids- license and weed card and never returned them. I had a vacation planned the next day so and was unaware they hadnt returned them so I went to the beach. When I called and asked if they could overnight them to me they claimed they couldnt bc it was patient info.....now i can either drive a total of 6 hrs to get my id so i can join my family at night at id only venues or sit at home while everyone else goes out. Thanks organics! I will NOT be coming back after I get my ids. If you like getting screwed by strangers, go here.