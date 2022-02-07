Pennsylvania's premiere medical marijuana dispensary. Our caring, friendly, patient-focused team provides a unique health care experience and helps patients and caregivers understand their medical marijuana options to find the best solutions. Organic Remedies offers various forms of medical marijuana, both THC and CBD dominant, to match your needs. We have partnered with PA Medical Marijuana Program approved growers and producers to provide the highest quality products to our patients. Please visit our website to see our available products and place an online reservation. We proudly serve our local southeast Pennsylvania communities of Paoli, King of Prussia, Chester County, Montgomery County, Norristown, Philadelphia, West Chester, Malvern, Phoenixville, Devon and more!