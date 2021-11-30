So excited this opened in the area. From the people at the front desk to the budtenders everyone was friendly. Even some small talk and origins of their store. It was a pleasant experience. Their products are in my opinions the best bang for your buck. It’s not absolutely hands down the best, but their product is very good and for the price it seems like you make out like a bandit. They’ll have my business as long as I’m a part of the program. Plus it’s clean and felt more private then most other places.