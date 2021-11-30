Organic Remedies exists to improve the health and wellness of patients. We are passionate about the healing properties of cannabis and believe medical cannabis should be accessible and affordable for everyone. Our caring, friendly, patient-focused team provides a unique health care experience and helps patients and caregivers understand their medical marijuana options to find the best solutions. Organic Remedies offers various forms of medical marijuana, both THC and CBD dominant, to match your needs. We have partnered with PA Medical Marijuana Program approved growers and producers to provide the highest quality products to our patients. Please visit our website for our current menu of available items. We proudly serve our local Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania communities of Ross Township, McCandless, Wexford, Cranberry, Lawrenceville, West View, city of Pittsburgh, Pine Township, Shaler Township, Hampton Township, Richland Township, Bellevue, Avalon, Millvale, and more!