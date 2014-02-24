We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I wasn’t informed prior before pick up, it was cash only.
Laffertyj
on March 24, 2020
Shelby was wonderful! Very pleased with everything so far 😁
rrreilly
on March 22, 2020
Out of the 5 dispensaries in town, this is my favorite and my #1 go spot!!!
Amberlynn1799
on March 13, 2020
I love the people, the prices and location
Joshuadsmiley6480
on March 13, 2020
I love the people, the prices and it’s close to my home
Dooberboi
on March 15, 2019
We were helped by a wonderfully sweet woman with short blonde hair and glasses. She was very receptive of what we were looking for and found the best choices for us. Fantastic service!
AddCamp
on December 24, 2018
Great atmosphere. Super awesome setup. Lots of options.
Mamographic7
on January 14, 2018
Horrible service! This place gives out wrong products as strains not the only times it’s happened!!! No shame in saying they can do nothing for me for give me the wrong products and strains that I actually need! Thanks a lot for nothing... don’t waste money here! San Juan is where is at.!
VictoriaZane
on September 20, 2017
Great variety of products, service is attentive and personalized, and if someone doesn't know the answer to a question, they will find out. Amazing variety of hash, sugars, live budders, and all the stuff dabbers dreams are made of!
lyricalliestoyou
on September 24, 2016
I really loved this dispensary, I was greeted with smiles and was informed about every product I was interested in. Amazing atmosphere
Dispensary said:
Thank you lyricalliestoyou! We appreciate you choosing us!