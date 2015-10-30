Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I am a medical patient and I have NEVER been treated the way I was treated tonight in Greenfield. Staff needs a attitude adjustment and if I could give this dispensary 0 stars I would. I will NEVER return to this location, which I have been using as my primary dispensary for the last 2 years.
Jbean87
on November 26, 2019
The place was amazing. The process was quick and easy. The product was at great price and good quality. The customer service was great and made you feel wonderful about doing business. It was a wonderful experience for my first visit at the place. I would definitely recommend this place to anyone.
Sabby69
on November 22, 2019
I loved everything!!! 😃😃😃
Bmurphy1953
on November 19, 2019
Best flower around, friendly staff.
MW01842.
on November 17, 2019
Repeat patient. Consistent great product and staff.
Grubnedlo
on November 15, 2019
Medical patients should have access to recreational menu when medical side doesn’t have the strain. Sucks to pay recreational prices when it’s for medicinal use.
eaglesjen9
on November 14, 2019
Best dispensary I've been to in Western mass. The flower is phenomenal, the concentrates are killer and the employees are absolutely wonderful
Hotcoffee1
on November 14, 2019
Love How All The Staff That Work There inluding Sercutity Have My Best Intest They Know What Helps Always Informing Me Of Anything That Comes In That Would Benefit Me Soo Far For Me My Favorite Despensary 2yrs Going To Many Many Other Despensary.....And They Truly Treat You Like Family Sooo Grateful For A Homey Environment