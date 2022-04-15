They did exactly what their there to do ! Reviews aren’t supposed tb done based on what we didn’t receive for free :-( … I’ve moved around the United States over the years, just recently landing in Edgewwod, NM & been in many dispensaries & headshops including DE, MD, VA, DC, NY, NJ, IL, CO, AZ, CA, NM etc,. to name a few. By far this was clean, well kept, OMG well stocked compared to some states. They r well informed on most of thier stock & how to use most of it. Super convenient that u can either walk in to purchase or order online & grab ur order same day or next day ! Some states u literally have to stand in line like a GA concert ! Lines r long & stock runs out when u get inside what a freaken disappointment after all that time standing, sitting on concrete and weather ug)!! You have the choice of driving into Albuquerque or staying local, which is a HUGE plus when u actually r physically unable or u just need to pop in on ur lunch break, after work quick while picking up groceries or filling up on gas ;-) ….. Yea my first visit I ordered through “Leafy.com” & did not get my freebie, the rep was so busy explaining all my options, hooking me up on what all they had on hand, she forgot it so what. I’m more grateful I don’t have to grip the steering wheel with my god awful RA & painful Lupus to go into Albuquerque during these “dust - nadoas” Y’all’ have out here …. It’s awesome this doghouse is located in Edgewood, because it’s hella closer than driving in town (that’s now an option & those r all great options too as backups ) 💯 Thank you Pecos Valley & Welcome ✌🏻