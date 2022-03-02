After waiting for months for someplace to open in the high desert we finally got one in Edgewood. Went in and no wow factor in the waiting room they brought me back to where the purchase area was. What a disappointment. Free weighed out Graham bags only. They don't even give you a g or a joint for your first visit. As I was leaving I looked over and saw a tip jar. Thought to myself what for. All he does is sit behind the counter and let you pick out what you want and hand it to you in a pre Wade out G. Which I think mine was a little light. All said in my own opinion and as honest as I can be. I'd wait for something better if I was you people keep driving down the hill until then.