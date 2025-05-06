We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
HEMP THC
HEMP THC
Perfect Plant - West Jefferson
West Jefferson, NC
5.0
4 reviews
4 Reviews of Perfect Plant - West Jefferson
5.0
4
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
May 6, 2025
d........3
Whoa —never expected a spot like this in Ashe County. Top tier flower and wide variety of edibles and concentrates. I copped some Panama Red, Hindu Kush, and a .5g Apple Tartz rosin dispo and everything was impeccable. I’ll definitely be back
May 13, 2025
k........9
I'm Keeping This Place Secret And Found It On Leafly.com Great Investment Placing Ad There!!!
May 13, 2025
s........s
Great Service Great Product Great Atmosphere
May 13, 2025
e........e
Fantastic Product Great Service GG4 MauiWowie
Perfect Plant - West Jefferson