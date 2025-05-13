DISPENSARY
Perfect Plant - West Jefferson
About this dispensary
Perfect Plant - West Jefferson
The High Country's Premier Dispensary -- Offering a wide selection of legal cannabis products, including premium THCa flower, THCa concentrates, Delta 9 edibles, CBD tinctures, drinks, vapes and much more! Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or new to cannabis, our expert budtenders are ready to help you navigate our offerings and find the perfect products to suit your needs. Visit us and experience why we’re the go-to cannabis dispensary in the High Country!
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 3
19 East 2nd St., West Jefferson, NC
License 84-4761524
StorefrontVeteran discount
Hours and Info (ET)
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 6pm
sunday
12pm - 4pm
monday
12pm - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
4 Reviews of Perfect Plant - West Jefferson
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
k........9
May 13, 2025
e........e
May 13, 2025
s........s
May 13, 2025
d........3
May 6, 2025