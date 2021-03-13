I just went and bought $150 worth of edibles at this dispensary. When I got home and opened the MKX THC Dark Chocolate bars (2) they are all disgusting, crumbley and inedible. I took photos but this app won't let me post photos. I called the dispensary and they told me I am stuck with $40 worth of inedible product. They tried to tell me its cocoa powder, which is laughable. I've bought a lot of edible chocolate over the years and none of it looked like this stale garbage. I won't be back, what a rip off.