K........e on October 18, 2020

My first time visiting there I met a wonderful woman named Cherri. we spoke at length and it was a very fun conversation. Very knowledgeable about her product. And handled multiple customers well. She's always had great recommendations for me even though I am not present and my wife is just describing what I want. place is nice and clean I love it They sell their own product which so far has been fantastic. Stopping regularly for fantastic deals.