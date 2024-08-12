Such a great little dispo! They have plants, books, crystals, candles, etc along with a great selection of hemp products. The staff are super knowledgeable about all products and happy to explain different cannabinoids and terpenes and their effects. The budtender, Izzy, was very friendly and helpful and made great suggestions. I am a little wary about edibles after a few too many bad experiences but she showed me some low-dose and microdose options that are great for my anxiety! It also helps that they are currently the only place in my area that have my favorite strain of all time in stock, Fruity Pebbles (FPOG).