Such a great little dispo! They have plants, books, crystals, candles, etc along with a great selection of hemp products. The staff are super knowledgeable about all products and happy to explain different cannabinoids and terpenes and their effects. The budtender, Izzy, was very friendly and helpful and made great suggestions. I am a little wary about edibles after a few too many bad experiences but she showed me some low-dose and microdose options that are great for my anxiety! It also helps that they are currently the only place in my area that have my favorite strain of all time in stock, Fruity Pebbles (FPOG).
Easily one of the nicest dispensaries in the triangle area, the quality of the products in this shop are phenomenal. The staff is extremely friendly and knowledgeable, Kari especially can always help me find exactly what I need and is super helpful in recommendations but also making sure im getting the experience i want. The wide variety of plants and informative books is nice as well and helps curate a very unique and pleasant experience shopping for hemp goods. (its also woman owned so thats always a plus for me when looking at small businesses to support)