Never been treated so rudely by East Indian man claiming to be owner of The Plug Smoke Shop in Hendersonville, NC. He would not give me his name. I explained the price on the bag of tobacco was not the price charged at the register. He said it was an employee's mistake, All the bags that size were marked the same price and rung up at a higher price at the register. When I pointed out to him this is fraud and is against the law in the United States he wanted me to leave the store, confirming he was intentionally charging a much higher price at the register, than the price tag on the bag of tobacco.