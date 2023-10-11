DISPENSARY
HEMP THC
Plug Smoke Shop & Dispensary - West Asheville
6 Reviews of Plug Smoke Shop & Dispensary - West Asheville
write a review
4.3
Quality
4.3
Service
4.3
Atmosphere
m........1
October 11, 2023
The plug has the biggest selection on thca flower anywhere in the area. I only shop here.
n........6
June 17, 2025
Never been treated so rudely by East Indian man claiming to be owner of The Plug Smoke Shop in Hendersonville, NC. He would not give me his name. I explained the price on the bag of tobacco was not the price charged at the register. He said it was an employee's mistake, All the bags that size were marked the same price and rung up at a higher price at the register. When I pointed out to him this is fraud and is against the law in the United States he wanted me to leave the store, confirming he was intentionally charging a much higher price at the register, than the price tag on the bag of tobacco.
l........2
November 19, 2023
Dude behind the counter help us select our bud. Love the selection, displays, and screen menus if we come back this way we’ll definitely shop here again
t........e
December 17, 2024
Hendersonville NC you are the best. My customer service everything was good.
d........8
December 10, 2023
Best thca flower in asheville. without question. very happy i came here!
s........p
November 14, 2023
THE PLUG for reallllll. check this place out, you wont go anywhere else.